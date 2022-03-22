Couple charged with hate crime in alleged murder of Black Navy veteran





A white man and woman accused of killing a young Black man at a California gas station have been charged with committing a hate crime.

Christina Lyn Garner, 42, and Jeremy Wayne Jones, 49, were arraigned last Friday and charged with the fatal stabbing and shooting of 30-year-old Stockton, Calif. resident Justin Peoples and with the intent to kill Peoples because of his race.

Law enforcement said Peoples was stabbed multiple times and shot once at a Chevron gas station in Tracy, Calif., about 20 miles south of Stockton, right after 9 p.m., on Tuesday, March 15, according to a statement from the San Joaquin County District Attorney's office.

Peoples' father, Maurice Peoples, told CBS San Francisco that his son was a father of two and had served in the U.S. Navy.

Images released by the DA's office show a number of white supremacist tattoos on Jones including the words "white" and "pride" and a design that looks like a swastika.

"There is no place for hate in our community. No one should be victimized because of their race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or religion," said San Joaquin County District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar in a statement. "These types of crimes are reprehensible and my administration will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law to hold those who perpetuate hate accountable."

A third person, 58-year-old Christopher Dimenco, was also arraigned on Friday and slapped with an accessory charge after allegedly helping Garner and Jones "avoid or escape" from arrest, trial or conviction court documents show.

