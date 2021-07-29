Couple charged in killing of 5-year-old girl

Jul. 29—ABERDEEN — Two people are accused of killing a 5-year-old girl Sunday at an Aberdeen motel.

One of the individuals, Ashley Ann Vinesett, 34, of Spartanburg, South Carolina, is the mother of the child, according to Aberdeen police Chief Carl Colasacco.

She and her partner, Cody Jerome Davis, 34, also of Spartanburg, are charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury.

Davis also is charged with first-degree murder, Colasacco said Wednesday.

Initially, Pinehurst police were contacted by FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital early Monday, but upon arriving learned the incident had occurred at the Super 8 motel on North Sandhills Boulevard in Aberdeen.

Town police were notified about 4 a.m., Colasacco said.

"We started a full-fledged investigation, not knowing exactly what happened," he said.

A preliminary autopsy determined that the death was a homicide, according to Colasacco.

"At that point, we were able to take out papers on the child's mother and her boyfriend."

The cause of death has not been determined, Colasacco said. There were no visible marks on the child to indicate a stabbing or shooting, he said.

Police are waiting until the full autopsy is complete to find out how the child died.

"Upon check-in, the child was alive," Colasacco said.

Davis is a former Moore County resident, he said.

Davis is being held without bail while Vinesett's bail was set at $500,000.