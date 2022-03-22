Couple charged with manslaughter over death of morbidly obese daughter

Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales - Wales News Service

Two parents have been charged with manslaughter after allegedly allowing their daughter to become morbidly obese.

In what is believed to be the first case of its kind, the parents of Kaylea Titford, 16, appeared in court on Tuesday after being charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.

The disabled teenage girl was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020.

It is alleged that between March 24 and Oct 11, 2020, Kaylea's father Alun Titford, 44, and mother Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, failed to ensure that her dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.

Nor did they ensure that she got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition, had a safe and hygienic environment, that her physical health was maintained or that reasonable medical help was sought, the charge claims.

The pair appeared before Welshpool Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and stood together in the dock wearing face masks. They spoke only to confirm their names, ages and address, but did not enter any pleas.

Helen Tench, prosecuting, asked both defendants to remain on conditional bail and not to have contact with anyone under the age of 18. They will appear before Mold Crown Court on April 14.

The case is believed to be the first time parents have been charged with such an offence.

In 2014, two parents were arrested on suspicion of cruelty and neglect of their obese child. A 49-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman, from King's Lynn, Norfolk, were questioned by officers over the child's care and released on bail.

At the time of the separate case, Norfolk Police said intervention at this level was "very rare" and only occurred where other attempts to protect the child had been unsuccessful.

According to reports, the 11-year-old boy in the case was 5ft 1in tall and 15 stone, with a body mass index (BMI) of 41.8.

"When dealing with sensitive issues such as obesity and neglect of children, officers from the force's Child Abuse Investigation Unit work closely with partners, significantly with both health care and social services, to ensure any response to address them are proportionate and necessary," Norfolk Police said in 2014.

However, the case against the parents in Norfolk was dropped and they were not prosecuted.