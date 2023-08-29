Couple charged after one-year-old girl seriously injured

A Wayne County couple were charged with assault after a child in their care was seriously injured, according to New York State Police.

Terrell Martinez, 24, and his girlfriend Morgan Pentycofe, 29, both of Lyons, were each charged with one count of second-degree assault and second-degree assault on a child less than seven years of age, both felonies, in connection with the Aug. 12 incident at their Canal Street home in Lyons, troopers said. Pentycofe is the child's mother, troopers said.

Martinez is accused of causing numerous injuries to the 1-year-old girl while Pentycofe was present, troopers said.

The girl was taken to Newark Wayne Hospital, where it was alleged that she had fallen out of a crib, according to State Police. She was then taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where doctors determined that the child had suffered serious injuries to her head and other extremities.

The child's injuries occurred "while under the direct care and supervision of the mother and her boyfriend," according to State Police.

Martinez and Pentycofe were arraigned in Wayne County. Martinez received pretrial release and Pentycofe was released on her own recognizance. They are expected to further answer the charges at a later date.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Terrell Martinez, Morgan Pentycofe charged after child injured