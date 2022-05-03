Couple charged with posing as fake bonding company, stealing from inmates

A Polk County woman is accused in a scheme where police say she posed as a bondsman.

Throughout the investigation, police figured out that Tommy Rose, an inmate at the Polk County Jail, was having fellow inmates turn over their belongings to Rose’s girlfriend, Jacquline Ledbetter, saying she would get them out of jail.

Investigators said the two would then “utilize the debit cards and other items for their own personal gain.”

TRENDING STORIES:

“The Polk County Sheriff’s Office currently has three authorized bonding companies that can post bonds: Bad Boyz Bonding, Bond James Bond and Well-Done Bonding. Beyond using any of these companies’ professional bonding services, individuals may also post bonds by using real property, cash or card,” jail administrators said.

Police took out warrants against Rose and Ledbetter April 30. Ledbetter was taken into custody May 1.

Both are charged with five felony counts of financial transaction card fraud and one misdemeanor count of theft by deception.

IN OTHER NEWS: