Couple charged on three counts of child abuse

Jan. 26—KINGSLEY — A woman and her boyfriend were charged this week on suspicion of felony child abuse.

Grace Carolyn Quinones, 36, and Robbie Jay Haskins, 45, were arraigned Wednesday afternoon in 86th District Court in Traverse City following a sheriff's office investigation into alleged child abuse.

Court records show that Haskins and Quinones are each facing three separate counts of first-degree child abuse. Neither of them have previous criminal histories in Grand Traverse County.

The police said the victims are family members who were between the ages of 10 and 13 at the time of the alleged abuse. They are currently living with other family members, according to sheriff's office detectives.

Haskins and Quinones were in custody at the Grand Traverse County Jail following their arraignments, police said.

If convicted, each could face up to life sentences. Their probable cause hearings are set for 2 p.m. Feb. 6.