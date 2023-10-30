Couple charged in toddler's overdose; toddler recovering in hospital, LCSO says

A Bonita Springs couple faces child neglect and drug possession charges after a 14-month-old child overdosed on a cocaine pill.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said that on Sunday deputies responded to a medical assistance call at a residence in Bonita Springs. The time of the incident remains unknown.

The sheriff's office said the child was unresponsive and taken to a local hospital.

Diego Tzoy Pu, 33, and Santa Lux Pu De Tzoy, 30, said the infant ingested several pills described to be oxycodone. Diego Tzoy Pu pulled a baggie from his pocket containing several pills, authorities said. The pills field tested positive for cocaine.

The wallet was on a bedside table. Prior to calling 911, the sheriff's office said, the child was seen screaming and crying with a blue pill in her teeth. Diego Tzoy Pu's open wallet lay on the bed containing the pills.

The sheriff's office said the child was in stable condition. Authorities said the Department of Children and Families is conducting a parallel investigation.

Diego Tzoy Pu is charged with possession of a controlled substance and child neglect. He remained in custody Monday afternoon on a $50,000 bond. Santa Lux Pu De Tzoy is charged with child neglect and remained in custody Monday afternoon on a $25,000 bond.

Both are due in court Nov. 27 for their arraignments.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran, Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews and Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Bonita Springs couple charged with possession after child overdoses