Couple clutches their pets in arms while being attacked by dogs on trail, CO cops say

A couple walking their dogs on a Colorado trail were attacked by two loose dogs, police said.

After the dogs approached the pair on Fraser River Trail in Fraser on April 8, the couple picked up their dogs while the “at-large dogs began repeatedly attacking the couple as they held their animals,” the Fraser Winter Park Police Department said in an April 10 Facebook post.

The attack left the couple with “numerous punctures, lacerations and other bite injuries,” police said.

The couple was treated at a nearby medical facility, according to police.

Police said they do not believe the attacks “were caused by coyotes or any other wild animal” and are looking to identify the dogs’ owners.

Police did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ inquiry about what if any charges the owner may face.

The dogs are described as being medium to large in size with black and brown fur, according to police. Neither of them was wearing a collar.

Police asked for anyone who happens upon the animals in the Wapiti Meadows area to call them at 970-722-7779.

Fraser is about 80 miles southwest of Boulder.

Dog bites Home Depot customer in the face after they gave it a treat, CO sheriff says

2-year-old dies after he’s attacked by dog while visiting family, Maryland cops say

Dogs maul 16-year-old old at her home, seriously injuring her, California officials say