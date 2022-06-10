Couple convicted in 2014 death of 3-month-old daughter receive sentences from Tulare judge

A Tulare County judge Friday sentenced Daniel Ramirez to 13 years in prison for the death of his 3-month-old daughter, who died in 2014. His wife, Angela Jimenez-Ramirez, received an eight-year sentence.

The couple were both found guilty of felony charges of involuntary manslaughter and child abuse in April 2022. Both were also convicted of special allegations of causing great bodily injury to the baby leading to the death.

Daniel Ramirez and Angela Jimenez-Ramirez

Angela was released by the court due to sentencing guidelines and custody credits. Daniel will serve the remainder of his sentence in state prison. Both have been in custody since February 2016, when they were arrested by the Visalia Police Department.

In October 2014, the child was airlifted from Visalia to Valley Children’s Hospital north of Fresno after she was found unresponsive by emergency workers. She was removed from life support later that month.