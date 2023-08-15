Couple convicted in carjacking on reservation

Aug. 14—YAKIMA — A White Swan couple was convicted Friday of serious felonies on the Yakama Nation Indian Reservation, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office for Eastern Washington.

Sundron Larsell Miller, 37, was found guilty of carjacking, brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and assault with intent to commit murder. Paula Eulojia Cantu-Lopez, 27, who trial documents indicate was romantically involved with Miller, was found guilty of carjacking, brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

On Dec. 28, 2021, the victim was with both Miller and Cantu-Lopez, driving in the area of Fort Simcoe Road on the Yakama Reservation. The victim was driving her pickup, and Miller began assaulting Cantu-Lopez. When the victim tried to intervene, both Miller and Cantu-Lopez turned and assaulted the victim, who is an enrolled member of the Yakama Nation.

During the assault, the victim was pulled out of her own truck, and Miller attempted to shoot the victim with her own rifle, which had been on the backseat of the truck, according to the statement. Miller pointed the rifle at the victim's face, and the victim saw Miller pull the trigger and heard a clicking sound.

Fortunately, the rifle was unloaded, the statement said. After attempting to kill the victim, Miller and Cantu-Lopez beat the victim, threw her in the back of the truck, and transported her to a residence in White Swan. Miller then got into the driver's seat of the victim's truck, and while Miller drove away, Cantu-Lopez sat in the back seat and held the victim by her hair. After arriving at a residence, the victim was again beaten by Miller and Cantu-Lopez.

Ultimately, the victim was able to break away and run for her life. Officers with the Yakama Nation Police Department quickly responded to the scene and collected evidence of the crimes. The Federal Bureau of Investigation also assisted in the investigation.

"I am incredibly grateful for the courage of victims — many of whom have suffered generations of trauma — who are willing to engage with law enforcement to seek justice," U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref wrote in the statement. "The agents, officers, and prosecutors, who investigated and tried this case have dedicated their careers to protecting members of our community. Today's result would not be possible but for the joint efforts of the Yakama Nation Tribal Police Department, the FBI, the United States Attorney's Office and the community. By working together, we can continue to build trust and keep our communities safe and strong."