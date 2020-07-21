Couple with coronavirus placed under house arrest after refusing to commit to staying home

A Kentucky couple who declined to sign health department documents on self-isolation were put under house arrest because one tested positive with Covid-19.

Elizabeth Linscott and her husband, Isaiah, told a local news station that Hardin County authorities arrived at their home last week to install ankle monitors.

The couple declined to sign documents agreeing to quarantine at home with their young daughter after Ms Linscott tested positive some days earlier.

She had taken the test to ensure she didn’t travel with Covid-19 to see relatives in Michigan.

”I open up the door and there’s like eight different people,” said her husband, Isaiah. “Five different cars and I’m like what the heck’s going on?“

“This guy’s in a suit with a mask, it’s the health department guy and he has three different papers for us,” he added.





Police have restricted the couple to moving within 200 feet of their Hardin County home.

Ms Linscott said she declined health department orders to sign the documents on self-isolation because signatories must inform the department prior to travel.

“My part was if I have to go to the ER, if I have to go to the hospital, I’m not going to wait to get the approval to go,” said Ms Linscott.

The couple denied declining to isolate, and said they disagreed with the order’s wording.

”That’s exactly what the Director of the Public Health Department told the judge, that I was refusing to self-quarantine because of this and that was not the case at all,” said Ms Linscott. “I never said that.”

