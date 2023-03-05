Couple dead in murder-suicide in Gaston County, police say

A man and women are dead following a shooting at a home near Dallas on Saturday, according to the Gaston County Police Department.

Officers told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon a husband killed his wife before shooting himself. The couple was recently estranged, authorities said.

The shooting happened at a residence in the Mountain Meadows subdivision off Dallas Cherryville Highway, police said.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

