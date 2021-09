Tampa Bay Times, St. Petersburg, Fla.

TAMPA — On the witness stand, Kyle Moran talked about the progress he has made after serving 25 years in prison for a crime he committed at 16. He talked about completing the transitional living program at Abe Brown Ministries, the educational certificates he has earned, the job he has worked for more than a year with a company that installs fire sprinklers. He talked about how he has never ...