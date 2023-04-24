Couple delivered groceries to the wrong Broward home. What happened next stunned them

A homeowner shot the car of a couple who drove to the incorrect address while delivering groceries for Instacart in South Florida — an incident that follows several “wrong-place” shootings across the nation this month.

Thomas Waldes Jr., 19, and Diamond Harley Darville, 18, were making a nocturnal delivery in the town of Southwest Ranches in Broward County when they pulled into a property in the 6500 block of Southwest 178th Avenue believing they had arrived to the right address, the couple told Davie Police Department per an incident report. The agency provides law enforcement services to the municipality.

Antonio Franceso Caccavale saw a Honda Civic he didn’t recognize at another property he owns next to his home and asked his teenage son to tell the car’s occupants to leave, he told police. The couple said they tried to reverse out of the lot but struck a boulder instead. That’s when, they allege, Caccavale approached them “aggressively” and began grabbing onto the driver door window. Trying to get away, they said they heard three gunshots before fleeing from the area.

Homeowner tells different story

But Caccavale told police that there’s more to it, painting a different narrative around what transpired. The 43-year-old explained to investigators that he initially ran towards his son after he called for help. That’s when, Caccavale asserts, he saw Waldes driving “erratically” while running into logs, fence posts and eventually a boulder. Then the car moved in his direction, causing him to dive out of the way, according to the homeowner, who alleges that Waldes subsequently reversed the car and ran over his right foot.

Fearing for he and his son’s life, Caccavale told investigators he drew his Smith & Wesson handgun and fired several rounds towards the vehicle’s tires.

Police say they later found the couple on Southwest 168th Avenue inspecting their car with the help of a flashlight. The responding officer said he observed apparent gunshot damage on the lower portion of the back of the car, as well as the back passenger tire.

The shooting was first reported by NBC 6 South Florida, which identified Waldes and Darville as a couple.

Neighbor speaks out

According to authorities, another person witnessed the chain of events unfolding from a distance — the man to whom Waldes was delivering groceries.

Daniel Jose Orta a neighbor of Caccavale, told police his family was expecting an Instacart grocery delivery the night of April 15. The 30-year-old said his wife was on the phone with Waldes, and Orta left their home and parked his vehicle by Southwest 178th Avenue, trying to help the young man find his residence. From there, Orta said, he watched Waldes enter Cacavale’s property before driving “erratically” in an attempt to exit the premises. When Orta heard the gunshots, he got out of his vehicle, ran towards Caccavale and informed him that he was shooting at his delivery driver.

Have charges been filed?

More than a week after the shooting, no criminal charges have been filed because detectives were “unable to determine if a criminal act was committed by either party.”

“No video surveillance cameras were in the area to assist with the investigation,” the police report notes. “Each party appear justified in their actions based on the circumstances they perceived.”

Meanwhile, Instacart says it will cooperate with any law enforcement investigation.

“The safety of the entire Instacart community is incredibly important to us, and we take immediate action when we receive reports of violence or threats of violence made against any member of the Instacart community,” said Instacart in a statement. “We have reached out to the shopper and will cooperate with law enforcement on any ongoing investigation.”

Other ‘wrong-place’ shootings making headlines

This incident follows a streak of recent shootings in the United States in which victims erroneously entered properties belonging to gunmen.

In upstate New York, Kaylin Gillis, 20, was shot and killed by a landowner after she and her friends drove onto his property by mistake in mid April. Kevin Monahan, 65, was arrested on a second-degree murder charge.

Around the same time, Ralph Yarl, 16, was shot twice in Kansas City, Missouri after knocking on the wrong door while trying to pick up is younger brothers. The boy survived the shooting and Andrew Lester, 65, has been charged with first-degree assault.

And a few days later, Payton Washington, 18, suffered critical injuries when she was shot outside a grocery store in Elgin, Texas after a classmate mistakenly opened the wrong car door. The 25-year-old alleged shooter was arrested and charged with deadly conduct.