Couple didn’t celebrate when they saw big lottery win. ‘We just couldn’t believe it’

A U.S. Air Force veteran couldn’t believe he won a big lottery prize — and continued to not think it was real until he went to the Maryland lottery headquarters.

The man, who told lottery officials he buys lottery tickets almost every week, decided to pick up a $10 Powerball ticket from a liquor store in Waldorf, according to a Dec. 13 Maryland Lottery news release.

His numbers, which turned out to be a winning combination, were a mix of family birthdays that he typically uses on all of his lottery tickets, lottery officials said.

“I’ve been using these numbers for a long while now,” the man said in the release. “Finally, they came through for me.”

His reliable number combination paid off when he saw he won $50,000 in the Dec. 4 Powerball drawing. Despite the cause for celebration, the man and his wife didn’t get too worked up initially, lottery officials said.

“It was exciting, sure, but we just couldn’t believe it. We refused to accept that it was real until we were here,” the White Plains resident said at Maryland Lottery headquarters.

He plans to use the money to make improvements to the couple’s home, according to lottery officials.

Waldorf is about 30 miles south of Washington, D.C.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Lottery player narrowly misses Mega Millions jackpot — but still wins big in California

Powerball player turns to Google to learn what his lottery win means. ‘I geeked out’

Mom leaves lottery ticket hanging on fridge — until son discovers it’s worth millions