Couple die in apparent murder-suicide

Mar. 20—A Lawrence County woman whose family has lived in north Alabama for generations was fatally shot by her husband in an apparent murder-suicide incident last week, according to authorities.

The Lawrence County coroner's office released the identities of the dead couple on Friday. Martha Chardavoyne Athon, 59, and her husband, James "Jay" William Athon Jr., 54, of the 11000 block of Lawrence County 400 in Hillsboro, were found dead last Sunday.

Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles said she doesn't know details of the event, but it came as a complete shock to her.

"I had the pleasure of meeting and getting to know Mopsey (Martha's nickname) after I moved to Courtland in the early 2000s," she said. "The news of her death was a shock to me and devastating to the town and community. Her family has always been pillars of the community for generations. She will be dearly missed. My condolences and prayers go out to the Gilchrist (Martha's relatives) family."

The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office said it was called last Sunday for a welfare check at the Athon residence about 3 miles north of Alabama 20.

"Deputies arrived just before 8 a.m. and found two persons deceased in the house," Chief Deputy Brian Covington said in a text message. "Criminal investigators were dispatched to the residence and determined that a man had shot and killed his wife and then turned the gun on himself."

Hillsboro Town Councilman Delandrion Woods said he saw the couple at a few town functions but was not close to them.

"I didn't know them personally, but that was very tragic news for the families," said the five-year councilman. "I am keeping them in my prayers, and hopefully, somebody may see this and not go down that same path."

According to the Lawrence County Revenue Commissioner's Office, Martha Athon owned more than 25 acres in rural northern Hillsboro and downtown Courtland. The couple jointly owned 2 acres next to their 2,400-square-foot home along the Tennessee River.

They were members of the Courtland Presbyterian Church, according to funeral announcements.

Martha Athon is survived by her mother, Anne Gilchrist Fausett; son, James "Gil" Gilchrist (Traci) Lewis; and grandchildren, James Callen Lewis and Lillian Nicole Lewis.

Her funeral was Saturday afternoon at Courtland Presbyterian Church and followed by a private graveside burial. Hartselle Heritage Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Jay Athon was owner of Booklegger Used Books in Huntsville, according to his obituary with Elkins East Chapel of Killen. His funeral service was at Killen United Methodist Church on Saturday afternoon.

Martha Athon's death marked the third slaying in the past two weeks for Lawrence County. Records show the county had two slayings in all of 2021.

On March 6, the Sheriff's Office said, David Guess, 51, of the East Lawrence, was found shot to death and his body burned just off Lawrence County 222 and 294. Charles Allan Keel, 43, of Trinity, was charged with murder and abusing the corpse in the case.

On March 11, the Sheriff's Office said, Deborah Landers Bryant, 67, of the Chalybeate Springs community, was found beaten to death on the floor of her home as deputies responded to a welfare check. The Sheriff's Office believes Bryant had been dead for roughly two days.

Her son, Nicholas Drue Scoggin, 34, was charged with murder, first-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery, the Sheriff's Office said.

