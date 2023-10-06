Couple Dies After Ferrari, Lamborghini And Campervan Crash In Italy

Other"/>

The Lamborghini and Ferrari tried to pass in a no-overtaking zone.

A homicide investigation has been launched by police in Italy following a million-dollar crash that killed two people. A Ferrari Portofino and Lamborghini Huracán collide with a campervan as they both tried to pass the slow-moving RV on a narrow stretch of highway on the island of Sardinia.

According to a report from the Telegraph, the couple driving a red Ferrari Portofino died in the crash when their car rolled and burst into flames after crashing with the RV and the Lamborghini. Authorities identified the victims as Melissa Krautli, 63, and Markus Krautli, 67, from Switzerland.

The nose of the Lamborghini was pushed under the RV, flipping the camper over and the Ferrari rolled and burst into flames. From the Telegraph:

The occupants of the camper van, a couple from the German-speaking Sud Tyrol region of northern Italy, were injured and taken to hospital. “We had almost arrived in San Giovanni Suergiu when we heard a terrible crash and I lost control of the camper. The vehicle overturned, we found ourselves with our heads upside down. For a moment we were silent in disbelief,” the husband told Italian media. “Then I looked into my wife’s eyes and asked her if she was OK. She nodded and said ‘I think so’. When we came out, we thought we were in hell.”

The driver of the Lamborghini is facing homicide charges as dashcam footage shared of the crash shows them attempting the overtake on a solid white line, which means no passing is permitted. According to the Telegraph, Vikas Oberoi from India was at the wheel of the Lamborghini with his wife Gayatri Joshi riding alongside him. The site adds:

Giangiacomo Pilia, the lead prosecutor, said the Indian tycoon was being investigated for “double road homicide”. Carabinieri police confirmed that he is on a list of suspects who are under investigation. Prosecutors have obtained a number of videos from the crash site and are scrutinizing them.

The drivers were taking part in the Sardinia Supercar Tour when the crash occurred.

