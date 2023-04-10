Couple dies in murder-suicide in Hellam Township: coroner

A husband and wife died over the weekend in a murder-suicide in Hellam Township, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Grace Kinard, 81, was fatally shot by her husband, 85-year-old Ronald Kinard, in their home in the 6600 block of Sunrise Avenue in Hellam Township, a news release states.

The husband then killed himself outside of the residence, the coroner's office said.

Authorities believe the murder-suicide happened sometime early Saturday, several hours before the couple was found, the coroner's office said.

The coroner's office responded to the home around 11:14 a.m. Saturday. Grace Kinard suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and neck, the release states. Her death was ruled a homicide.

The husband suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. His death was ruled a suicide.

Hellam Township Police and the York County Forensics Unit are investigating, the release states.

Earlier this year, three people died in a murder-suicide pact in West Manchester Township.

James Daub, 62, his wife, Deborah, 59, and their 26-year-old daughter, Morgan, were found dead Jan. 25 outside their home in the 2000 block of Loman Avenue. All three died from a gunshot wound to the head.

A police investigation showed that Deborah Daub killed her husband, James, and Morgan fatally shot her mother before taking her own life, a news release states.

