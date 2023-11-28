Couple donate 15-star flag to Wilkes Barre Preservation Society

Nov. 27—DRUMS — Tony Brooks, director of the Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society and Curator of the Museum, on Monday said to fly the unique 15 stars and 15 stripes American flag at the Zebulon Butler House Museum "helps us tell the story of the house and the flag in the context of the late 18th century."

Pat and Mike Korb, of Drums, recently donated a 15-star "star spangled banner" flag to the Wilkes Barre Preservation Society's Zebulon Butler House Museum.

"We thank the Korbs for graciously donating the flag," Brooks said. "We are also so grateful for the late 18th century donations of furniture, books, lithographs, and paintings to our collection."

Brooks said the Zebulon Butler house was built in 1793 when our young nation had 15 states. He said Vermont and Kentucky had joined the original 13 states.

"The 15 star flag flew over America until 1818 when Congress proclaimed that one star for each new state would be added on the 4th of July following the state's admission to the union and there would be 13 stripes representing the 13 original colonies," Brooks said.

Built in 1793 and incorporating parts of a 1773 log cabin, Brooks said the Zebulon Butler House Museum will shed light on the very early history of Wilkes-Barre (from village to borough) and interpret the four generations of the Butler family that lived in the house from the Revolutionary War to the Civil War. He said the house will be restored to the Federal period of the 1810-1820s.

To date, Brooks said the exterior of the house was restored and painted, and the interior has been stripped down to the original floors and walls.

"The roof is watertight, and the basement is dry, the front porch has been restored and a new downstairs public bathroom is being designed," Brooks said.

Donations of Federal-period (1780-1830) furniture, paintings, books, and other household items are being accepted.

For more information, got to — http://www.wbpreservation.org/