Couple who drove into police cars in Ballard are suspected of multiple car thefts

A new video has been released of suspected car thieves ramming into several Seattle police patrol cars during an attempted escape.

The couple was arrested on September 11 in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood.

Just before 1:30 p.m., an officer was flagged down by a security guard who said there were two people passed out in a vehicle with no plates in the 1400 block of North West Market Street.

The officer recognized the suspects in the parking garage from a series of incidents regarding several stolen vehicles.

Officers then hatched a plan to block the suspects in with their patrol cars.

When the man was woken up by police trying to get into the car, he shifted the car in reverse and backed into a patrol car. He then lurched forward into another police car.

Officers then broke the windows and arrested the couple.

A loaded revolver was found in the car.

The 26-year-old man was arrested for possession of a stolen car, unlawful possession of a firearm, eluding police, and assault.

The 21-year-old woman was arrested for taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Both suspects were booked into King County Jail.