Couple engage in sex act while waiting in line at Cedar Point theme park, cops say

A couple was arrested after police said they engaged in a sex act in front of others at Cedar Point amusement park.

The incident happened on Friday, Sept. 30, at the theme park in Sandusky, Ohio, according to a police report. A 17-year-old contacted police after watching “the female doing a sexual act to the male,” police said.

The teenager recorded video of the suspects, who are both 38.

“The video shows a male and female standing in line. The female has her right hand inside the man’s zipper,” police said. “The video shows the female masturbating the male. You can see the female’s hand making a back and forth motion inside of the male’s pants.”

The man denied they were engaging in a sex act but told police he and his girlfriend “are very intimate with each other.”

Police charged the couple with public indecency, a second-degree misdemeanor because the alleged act took place in front of a juvenile.

It’s the second time this year a couple was arrested at Cedar Point following a sex act. In August, a couple was caught having sex on the Ferris wheel by a group of women and girls, including two minors, McClatchy News reported.

The witnesses saw naked body parts and observed the couple performing the sex act with the woman on her hands and knees in the cart, according to a Sandusky police report.

