Couple escapes residence fire in Bargersville through bedroom window
A Bargersville couple and their dogs escaped a residence fire through a bedroom window on Friday. Investigators believe the fire was started by a kerosene space heater.
A Bargersville couple and their dogs escaped a residence fire through a bedroom window on Friday. Investigators believe the fire was started by a kerosene space heater.
The rookie sustained the head injury during last week's loss to the Jets.
The Vikings had an early lead, but the Bengals rallied in the fourth quarter.
NASA shared a photo of two tomatoes that turned up on the International Space Station after eight months lost. They were harvested by astronaut Frank Rubio, who returned to Earth in September. The tomatoes held up well in space, appearing only dehydrated but otherwise intact.
With the touch of a button, you'll stay cozy now and through the winter — could 56,000+ shoppers be wrong?
Google will soon allow users to store their location data on their devices rather than on Google's servers, effectively ending a long-running surveillance practice that allowed police and law enforcement to tap Google's vast banks of location data to identify potential criminals. The use of so-called "geofence warrants" have exploded in recent years, in large part thanks to the ubiquity of smartphones coupled with hungry data companies like Google vacuuming up and storing huge amounts of its users' location data, which becomes obtainable by law enforcement requests.
It's time for the Independence Bowl game. Here's how to watch Texas Tech and Cal face off tonight.
The YouTuber landed a pretty uppercut to flatten his 35-year-old opponent.
Major League Soccer's decision to send reserve teams to the Open Cup uprooted decades of history and unmasked the league’s self-interest.
Learn how moving violations can impact your insurance rates and what to do if you have blemishes on your driving record.
The Spurs led nearly from start to finish.
This RFID-blocking bifold vacation saver is 20% off, and makes a fabulous holiday stocking stuffer.
A money market account can help you reach your savings goals, but how does a money market account work? Here's what you need to know and how to determine if one is the right fit for you.
This week, we drive the Mazda3, Lexus TX and Honda Passport TrailSport, and discuss the Cadillac Vistiq, Tesla recalls, Scout Motors, dead cars and more.
The Huskies are having another injury-riddled season.
The two schools argued that they should be the only ones with voting rights after eight other schools left this summer.
The budget-friendly gizmo also monitors calories burned, steps walked, heart rate and even how well you slept.
The 24-year-old said he knows people will judge his actions instead of his words.
Thursday's epic debacle in Las Vegas demonstrated for all to see how much of a mess Staley's Chargers tenure has become.
Rachel Gould’s son was one of the 21,000 babies that are stillborn each year in the U.S. Rainbow Clinics are trying to prevent stillbirths.
Your guide to filing an auto insurance claim after a car accident or other damage.