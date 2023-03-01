Couple faces charges in connection with burglary in Unity

Feb. 28—State police charged a Unity couple in connection with a burglary at a township home after some of the items taken were found at pawn shops in the area, according to court papers.

Julie Amanda Farabaugh, 41, was jailed last week on charges of receiving stolen property, forgery and drug offenses. Her fiancee, Nicholas Richard Celli, 40, was arraigned Tuesday on charges of burglary, theft, forgery and related offenses. They had a Hostetter address.

Glass on a door at the Gravel Hill Road home in Unity was found shattered on Feb. 8. Several items valued at about $13,500 were reported missing, including a television, a large amount of jewelry, two Greater Latrobe class rings and a Gibson guitar, according to court papers. Food and soda was missing from the refrigerator, police said.

Troopers checked with pawn shops in Greensburg and Hempfield and learned that Celli on Feb. 8 pawned the guitar, one of the class rings and other items for $320. The resident of the home that was burglarized identified her belongings at the shops, according to court papers.

Police said they found took Farabaugh and Celli into custody on arrest warrants during a traffic stop in Unity. At the time, Farabaugh was found to be in possession of heroin, according to court papers.

At the couple's home, police said they found items that had been reported missing in the burglary, including the food and soda that was taken from the refrigerator.

Farabaugh is being held on $10,000 bail. She did not have an attorney listed in online court records. A March 13 preliminary hearing is scheduled.

She has been jailed since Feb. 9. She was sentenced the next day to six to 12 months in jail on a drug paraphernalia charge after having her probation revoked several times and is awaiting a preliminary hearing on misdemeanor drug charges, according to online court records.

Celli is being held on $50,000 bail. A March 20 preliminary hearing is set. He is being detained at a state prison. Court records show he was sentenced to up to approximately 20 years in connection with a 2010 robbery and 2009 drug case in Greene County.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .