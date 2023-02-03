Couple faces charges relating to Havre de Grace vacant house fire in November

Feb. 2—A couple has been charged after they were caught on camera in November running from a fire in a vacant house.

Noah Larkins, 22, of Nottingham, and Monica Boesch, 24, of Abingdon, face four charges: second-degree arson, second-degree burglary, malicious burning first-degree, and the malicious destruction of property over $1,000, according to a news release Thursday from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The Susquehanna Hose Company and surrounding fire departments were dispatched to a fire in a vacant three-story house on Pulaski Highway in Havre de Grace on Nov. 11 at 12:25 p.m., according to the release.

The fire took an hour and a half and a team of 65 firefighters to control and resulted in about $100,000 worth of damage.

Deputy state fire marshals obtained images of two people running from the area during their investigation. Tips were called in within hours that led them to the couple.

Larkins was served a warrant Wednesday at the Harford County Detention Center, where he's incarcerated on other charges. Boesch was served a criminal summons at her home Thursday morning.

"I'm very thankful for the community's tips and leads, which assisted in bringing these suspects to justice'" State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci said in the news release. "We are fortunate no one was injured because we have seen the unpredictable nature of vacant homes that can quickly lead to tragedy as we did last January in the deaths of three Baltimore City firefighters."

Larkins is being held without bond after a bail hearing Thursday. A preliminary hearing for Larkins and Boesch is scheduled for March 1, 1 p.m., at Harford District Court.