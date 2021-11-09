Couple faces criminal charges in car crash that ejected child

Nov. 9—An Española mother and her boyfriend face criminal charges, including child abuse, after a 5-year-old girl was ejected from a vehicle during an alleged drunk driving crash Sunday evening in Santa Fe County.

Sheriff's deputies charged Christian Zuriel Veliz-Vasquez, 32, and Adilene Mingura, 23, with child abuse resulting in great bodily harm after Mingura's daughter was severely injured in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 84/285, according to statements of probable cause filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.

Deputies responded to the scene located two miles south of Española, where witnesses told investigators a man, later identified as Veliz-Vasquez, had left the area on foot, according to the statement.

The child was ejected from the vehicle and sustained serious injuries from the crash. Her condition is unknown. She was found unresponsive on the roadway before emergency personnel transported her to University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque.

State police apprehended Veliz-Vasquez at a nearby trailer park and transported him and Mingura, the child's mother, to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. The couple later told deputies they had been drinking at Veliz-Vasquez's home in Española earlier that day.

At one point, the pair left to buy a 12-pack of Dos Equis beer. When they returned, Mingura told deputies she had four beers while her boyfriend said he had at least six, according to the statements.

Later, the couple said they got into an argument and Veliz-Vasquez demanded to drive Mingura home. When they left, they buckled Mingura's 5-year-old daughter in the backseat of his green Honda car, which did not have a car seat, according to the statement.

At some point, Mingura said, the 5-year-old unbuckled her seatbelt, the statement added.

Veliz-Vasquez told deputies Mingura pushed him while he was driving, causing him to crash, but Mingura said her boyfriend had been swerving, driving erratically and she was concerned for her daughter, the statements said.

In addition to child abuse, Veliz-Vasquez was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, aggravated DWI and several traffic citations. Mingura also was charged with charged with failure to place child in restraint device or seatbelt.