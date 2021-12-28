Couple facing Christmas Day child neglect creating a risk of injury

Dec. 28—PRINCETON — Officers discovered pills among candy canes when they responded to a Christmas Day domestic violence complaint which led to the arrests of two people on charges including child neglect resulting in risk of injury.

Mercer County 911 dispatched Senior Patrolman E.D. Leftwich with the Princeton Police Department about 4 a.m. Dec. 25 to a home on North Wickham Avenue, according to the criminal complaint. The call was in reference to a domestic violence incident.

When officers arrived, they could hear Ronald Lee Rasnick Jr., 52 and Joanna Hatfield Rasnick, 39, both of Princeton fighting in the residence, Leftwich said in the report.

"Both subjects were cantankerous and refused to listen to officers' commands," he said. "The pair refused to place their hands behind their back and officers had to physically restrain both subjects. I could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage about their person and they were both slurring their words during the obscenities they were screaming at the top of their lungs."

Leftwich stated in his report that upon entering the home, he could "observe open beer bottles and under the tree an open bottle of Clonazepam with several pills of the prescription next to several candy canes."

"The room was also wrecked during the course of the suspects' fight. Upon entering the corridor between the living room and the kitchen, I could also view the remnants of trash and damages from the domestic fight," Leftwich said.

A glass pipe used for smoking methamphetamine was found in the kitchen, and it "contained residue from evident usage," he said in the report. "Connected to the kitchen was the suspects' room in which I could observe an overturned wardrobe and clothes heaved about in a disorganized state."

A female juvenile was in the home at that time, he said.

The juvenile's room was "also in a disheveled state with boxes and trash thrown about," Leftwich said. "The bed was not turned down for anyone to sleep on; it was, however, placed against the wall giving the appearance it has not been used for some time."

Ronald Lee Rasnick Jr. was transported to the police department for processing.

"At which time, I had his injuries that he sustained during his combat with his wife Joanna Rasnick looked at by the Princeton Rescue Squad," he said. "The suspect Joanna Rasnick was too impaired and combative to be to be processed and was taken to Princeton Community Hospital to be medically cleared due to injuries she sustained while fighting the suspect Ronald Rasnick Jr. and the responding officers."

The Child Protective Service was contacted, and the case worker placed the juvenile in the care of a relative of Ronald Rasnick, Jr., Leftwich said.

Both Ronald Rasnick Jr. and Joanna Hatfield Rasnick were charged with child neglect resulting in risk of injury, domestic battery and obstructing an officer, according to the criminal complaint. They are being held at the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver on $50,000 cash or surety bonds.

