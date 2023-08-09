Couple facing endangerment charges after meth found in child's system

Aug. 8—A St. Joseph couple is charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child after a girl in their custody was taken to the hospital and found with methamphetamines in her system.

Ricky A. Wardenburg, 36, and Candice L. Wardenburg, 31, each face the charge stemming from a June 23 incident in their room at a St. Joseph motel. At just before 6 a.m. that day, Candice Wardenburg called 911 after finding a girl on the floor "with her eyes and mouth open, staring at the ceiling, unresponsive," according to a probable cause statement filed in the case.

The girl was taken to the hospital where methamphetamines were detected in her system, court records said. The girl and other children in the motel room were taken into protective custody. In later forensic interviews, the kids alleged abuse by their parents and said they had observed the two using a controlled substance in the motel room, the probable cause documents said.

A makeshift pipe was found in the couple's room after a police search, court documents said.

The Wardenburgs are in custody at the Buchanan County Jail without bond. Both are scheduled to appear at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, in front of Associate Circuit Judge Chad Gaddie.