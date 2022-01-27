Couple facing felony for using fake vaccine cards at Bills game

Jan. 27—A West Seneca couple has been arrested after it was determined they had used falsified COVID-19 vaccination cards at Jan. 15's Buffalo Bills game.

New York state enacted the "Truth in Vaccination," which amends existing penal law to make presenting a falsified COVID-19 vaccination card with the intent to defraud a crime, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said in announcing the arrests of Michael Naab, 34, and Amber Naab, 37, of West Seneca. They were arraigned Tuesday before Orchard Park Town Justice Jorge S. DeRosas. Both defendants are charged with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

The incident occurred at Highmark Stadium for the Buffalo Bills/New England Patriots game.The couple, with the intent to defraud, are accused of presenting the forged written instrument to enter to the stadium in violation of the vaccination policy.

This is the first case to be prosecuted in Erie County following the passage of the "Truth in Vaccination" legislation that went into effect immediately after it was signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Dec. 22. The bill specifies that a vaccination card is considered a "written instrument" under New York State penal laws related to fraud.

"This legislation makes it clear that presenting a fake vaccine card, with the intent to defraud another person or entity, is a crime. I am committed to keeping the residents of Erie County safe, which includes upholding laws related to public health. These two defendants are accused of using a fake vaccine card to intentionally violate the rules at the stadium, potentially putting the health of other fans at risk. As I have stated before, if you present a fake vaccine card, you will be prosecuted," Flynn said.

Both defendants are scheduled to return to court on Feb. 22 for a felony hearing. They were released on their own recognizance as the charge is a non-qualifying offense for bail. If convicted of the charge, both defendants face a maximum of seven years in prison.