Couple Finds Anti-Asian Slur Spray-Painted on Car in Georgia Parking Lot

Khier Casino
·1 min read

A couple in Suwanee, Georgia discovered their car spray-painted with the racial slur “ch*nk” last Friday, police said.

Sonethida Siharath and her husband were walking back to their Nissan Altima after watching the movie at the Movie Tavern at 2855 Lawrenceville Suwanee Road on Feb. 26 after 9 p.m. when they spotted the derogatory term for Asian people on the vehicle’s passenger side spray-painted in black.

Siharath, who is Laotian, hopes that local police find who vandalized their car, but there have been no updates in the case so far, 11Alive reported.

One witness only managed to give a vague description of the suspects: they were wearing black clothing, black masks and have black hair, according to police.

It is unclear how many suspects were involved, but witnesses said they drove off in an older white four-door sedan.

Siharath, who has lived in Suwanee for years and worked as a school teacher for 21 years, said this is the first time she has experienced such an incident.

"Why would you target me?" she asked. "They're targeting us for what reasons?"

Suwanee Police ask for anyone with more information about the incident to reach out to Detective Dawn Zaenglein at 770-904-7642.

The vandalism follows the rising hate crimes against Asian Americans.

Do you have a hate incident to report? Help us document the recent rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans by going to STOP AAPI HATE to report an incident. Please stay safe out there. Feature Image via 11Alive

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

'Mongolian Boys' Gang Members Arrested for Shooting That Killed 4 at Hmong House Party

Mother of Chinese Cuisine in America Cecilia Chiang Passes Away at 100

India's Court Says Groping a Child Isn't Sexual Assault If There's No ‘Skin-To-Skin Contact’

California Woman Goes on a Racist Rant After Asian Kids Draw Chalk Art on the Sidewalk

Recommended Stories

  • Police Data Shows 150% Increase in Hate Attacks on Asians Across Major Cities in 2020

    Police department statistics from 2020 showed a nearly 150% increase in hate-fueled attacks on Asian Americans across major cities in the U.S. from the year before, a recent analysis revealed. California State University’s Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism compiled data from 16 of the most populous cities in the U.S. and found 122 incidents of anti-Asian American hate crimes last year compared to the 49 recorded incidents in 2019, reports VOA. New York City, which has a significant Asian population, registered the highest increase in anti-Asian hate crime in 2020.

  • A Florida School Decided to Confront Complaints of Racism...Until a Diversity Curriculum Caused 'Angst'

    It’s called the “Caucasian Corollary.”

  • Racial slur held by Missouri teachers playing human Scrabble caused ‘hurt and offense’

    “They have perpetuated racism, they empowered racists, and it continues on. And it’s very disappointing.”

  • 18 Asian-founded brands to support today, tomorrow and forever

    Get to know and shop these 18 Asian-founded brands across home, food, fashion and beauty. Not just today or tomorrow, but forever.

  • Trump State Dept. Aide Accused of Beating Cops During Riot Is Already Hating Prison

    Criminal ComplaintA Trump appointee, who was still employed at the State Department when he allegedly bashed police at the U.S. Capitol with a riot shield and egged on a crowd of insurrectionists, has been arrested for his role on Jan. 6.Federico Klein, a 42-year-old State Department staff assistant with top security clearance, is facing a slew of charges, including unlawful entry and assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon, according to a criminal complaint first obtained by The New York Times. Prosecutors allege Klein, who also worked on Trump’s 2016 campaign, “physically and verbally engaged with the officers holding the line” before assaulting one officer with a riot shield—and using that stolen police equipment to wedge open a door into the Capitol to allow insurrectionists inside. “We need fresh people, need fresh people!” Klein, who is wearing a red MAGA hat, is heard yelling in a YouTube video as people stormed the building and police strained to hold back the crowd. Criminal Complaint During his initial court appearance on Friday, Klein’s appetite for chaos had subsided. After Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui read Klein his charges, Klein made it known he wasn’t happy about the conditions in a D.C. jail. “I wonder if there’s a place where I can stay in detention where I don’t have cockroaches crawling over me while I attempt to sleep... I mean, I really haven’t slept all that much, your honor. It would be nice if I could sleep in a place where there were not cockroaches everywhere,” Klein said, according to The Washington Post.Prosecutors argued on Friday that Klein should be detained pending trial because he assaulted an officer. A federal defender, however, insisted that Klein’s charges don’t amount to a crime of violence and he should be released under appropriate conditions. Criminal Complaint Klein’s arrest on Thursday night in Virginia, first reported by Politico, marked the first time a member of the Trump administration has faced charges in connection with the deadly siege. More than 300 people have been charged in connection with the riot that followed a speech by Trump in which he flogged the false claim that he had won the November 2020 election.According to the complaint, Klein was identified by people who saw the FBI social-media campaign with photos of rioters at the Capitol. The FBI also noted that he still had top-secret clearance for his work in the office of Brazilian and Southern Cone Affairs until his resignation on Jan. 19.Another tipster flagged Klein's Facebook account to the feds, which was under the name “Freddie Klein,” according to court documents. On Klein’s Facebook page, he is seen in photos among a group covered in MAGA gear—and in another enjoying several Miller High Lifes.According to a ProPublica database of Trump appointees, Klein worked as a special assistant in the Office of Brazilian and Southern Cone Affairs after joining the State Department on Jan. 22, 2017, where he was paid $66,510.‘It’s Not Fair!’: Rioter Who Posed in Pelosi’s Office Loses It in CourtA LinkedIn profile identified as Klein’s also states he has been politically active in the Republican Party since at least 2008, when he began volunteering for campaigns. Klein worked for the Trump campaign just prior to going to work for the State Department. Klein’s mother, Cecilia Klein, told Politico that her son had admitted to being in D.C. on Jan. 6—but told her that he was only “on the Mall. That’s what he told me.”“Fred’s politics burn a little hot... but I’ve never known him to violate the law.… While I believe, as he said, he was on the Mall that day, I don’t have any evidence, nor will I ever ask him, unless he tells me, where he was after he was on the Mall,” she added.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • India has reportedly threatened to jail Twitter, Facebook, and WhatsApp employees if the firms don't give up data regarding the farmers protests

    India wrote letters to Facebook and Twitter citing specific employees in the country who risk jail time, The Wall Street Journal reported.

  • St. Louis-area mom, 2 children killed; baby taken, but safe

    A St. Louis-area man fatally shot his estranged wife and two of her children before fleeing with the couple’s baby, who was later found safe, and then killed himself hours later on Friday as officers closed in on him, authorities said. The killings happened late Thursday in north St. Louis County, said St. Louis County police spokeswoman Tracy Panus. Police on Friday identified the victims as Roseann McCulley, 34, her 13-year-old son Kayden Johnson and her 6-year-old daughter Kaylee Brooks.

  • Asians were thought to be the 'model minority.' Then came 'receipt culture.'

    Social media has exposed long-standing hatred — and helped Asian Americans organize against it.

  • Tennessee high school girls team out of playoffs after fan punched, assaulted opposing coach

    An Arlington High School fan said he punched the opposing team's coach several times after a semifinals game this week, landing the coach in the hospital.

  • Gen Zers are calling out millennials over a ‘cringey’ new TikTok trend: ‘What is wrong with them?’

    Now, the two generations are fighting over a viral TikTok song.

  • Meet Afghanistan's fearless Gen Z influencers, who are blowing up on TikTok and have more Instagram followers than the president

    Social media has taken off in Afghanistan. On TikTok and Instagram, women are shaping how we see their country.

  • Another storm to swoop into the Pacific Northwest

    A series of storms in the Northwest has been reduced to one system, but that doesn't mean conditions will be any less drenching for the region. An unsettled storm pattern that is bringing rain and mountain snow on Friday and into Saturday morning is expected to continue into the beginning of next week. However, this pattern is no longer expected to bring a series of storms to the region, but instead just one storm will linger near the West Coast for several days. As snow lingers in the Cascades and northern Rocky Mountains from the late-week storm, another storm will follow quickly behind, swooping down along the coast of western Canada. Rainfall from this storm is expected to reach the coast of Washington, Oregon and far Northern California by late Saturday night and into Sunday. Enough chilly air will be over the region, keeping snow levels around 3,000 feet as precipitation pushes east into the Cascade Range. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP Sunday and into Monday, the storm is forecast to slow down, keeping the center of the storm off the coast of the Pacific Northwest. While occasional showers will linger along the coasts of Washington and Oregon, areas of snow will spread inland across the higher elevations of these states as well as Idaho and Montana. By Monday night, the storm will begin to drift south and will continue in this direction through the middle of the week, staying just close enough to the coast to continuing pouring occasional rounds of rain and dumping snow across higher-elevation areas. With the storm far enough away from the coast and a lack of moisture with this feature, most precipitation that makes it to the western U.S. is expected to be light and brief. By Wednesday, rainfall is forecast to sink south into Southern California as the weakening storm begins to turn to the east and move onshore. Rainfall can become steadier as the storm moves across this region, but downpours are not expected as the storm will be losing energy. Rainfall totals in Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego and Medford, Oregon, are forecast to reach 0.50 to 1.00 inch throughout the beginning of the next week. Locally higher amounts are possible across the Washington and Oregon coasts where precipitation will last longer. This will be the most likely areas for any flash flooding to occur. "Much of Washington state has had a wet winter, and in some areas, water levels are already running high," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson. Any rain or high-elevation snow showers lingering over Southern California, Nevada and Arizona will dissipate throughout the day on Thursday as the storm moves into the center of the country and an area of high pressure builds into the West. The timing of the storm moving into the Plains and how much energy it is able to maintain after tracking over the Rocky Mountains will play a role in a snow and severe weather threat late next week. As of Friday morning, local time, Seattle has reported 0.30 of an inch of rain since Thursday. In Eugene and Astoria, Ore., rainfall of 0.08 and 0.76 of an inch have been reported, respectively. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, Fubo, and Verizon Fios.

  • High School Teacher's Nose and Teeth Damaged After Being Attacked With a 'Rock' in Seattle Chinatown

    A Japanese American woman ended up with a fractured nose and chipped teeth after she was struck with a hard object in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District last week. The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred while Noriko Nasu and her boyfriend, Michael Poffenbarger, were walking near 7th and King Streets around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 25. Police records say a male suspect struck Nasu in the face with what felt like a rock in a sock.

  • Voting rights fight could move Democrats to reform the filibuster

    Ever since Democrats gained control of the Senate, voting rights experts and liberal pundits have been calling on them to get rid of the filibuster so they can push through the For the People Act to counteract the efforts of Republicans to make it more difficult to vote.

  • 3rd-degree murder count could be reinstated in Floyd's death

    The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Friday ordered a judge to reconsider adding a third-degree murder charge against a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death, handing a potential victory to prosecutors, but setting up a possible delay to a trial set to start next week. A three-judge panel said Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill erred last fall when he rejected a prosecution motion to reinstate the third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin. The panel said Cahill should have followed the precedent set by the appeals court last month when it affirmed the third-degree murder conviction of former officer Mohamed Noor in the 2017 shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

  • Next 'Fast & Furious' movie delayed until June

    Universal Pictures has delayed the global debut of the "Fast & Furious" movie "F9" by one month until June 25, the company said on Thursday, the latest shift by Hollywood studios trying to gauge when moviegoers will return to theaters in large numbers. The move signaled that Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp, is confident of a summer rebound as coronavirus vaccines become more widely available in the United States and Canada, which combined make up the world's largest film market. Theater operators including AMC Entertainment, Cineworld Plc and Cinemark Holdings Inc are hoping they will have blockbusters movies to show this summer, typically their most lucrative season.

  • As Las Vegas buffets have disappeared, workers and diners are wondering: What's next?

    The COVID-19 pandemic has left thousands of Las Vegas buffet workers looking for jobs asking the same question: What now?

  • Changed The Game: Alicia 'La Pelé' Vargas grew women's soccer, but never got support from home country

    Alicia Vargas only ever wanted to be a champion for her home country, but a lack of proper funding and support never got her international soccer career off the ground.

  • Detroit mayor turned down J&J vaccine in favor of others

    Detroit this week turned down 6,200 doses of the newly authorized Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, favoring shots from Pfizer and Moderna, but said Friday it will accept J&J doses in the state's next allocation. Mayor Mike Duggan had said Thursday that residents should get the “best” vaccines — from Moderna and Pfizer — conflicting with guidance from top state and federal health officials who caution against comparing the three vaccines and note all provide strong protection against the worst outcomes. Duggan had also said the allotment of 29,000 Pfizer and Moderna doses “covered everyone who wanted a vaccination this week."

  • What to stream this weekend: 'Coming 2 America,' 'Raya and the Last Dragon,' new 'Spongebob'

    New films streaming this weekend: 'Coming 2 America' (Amazon Prime), 'Raya and the Last Dragon' (Disney+) and new 'Spongebob Movie' (Paramount+).