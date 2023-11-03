Columbus police are investigating a stabbing from Friday night that left one person and another person injured.

The Union County Sheriff's Office is investigating after finding two people dead from gunshot wounds yesterday afternoon in their Marysville home.

Union County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at 2:13 p.m. on Thursday reporting that two people were found dead by a family member at the home located in the 12000 block of Leesburg Township in Marysville, about 40 miles north of Columbus.

Authorities and units from the Northwestern Fire District responded to the scene. They found Forrest E. Jenkins, 79, and Darlene A. Jenkins, 76, both of Marysville, dead in their bedroom from apparent gunshot wounds.

Authorities conducted a preliminary investigation and believe the deaths may have been the result of a murder-suicide. Authorities transported both of the victims to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office to receive autopsies. No other details were available from the Union County Sheriff's Office.

The Union County Sheriff's and the Union County Coroner's offices will lead the investigation.

Forrest Edward Jenkins and Darlene Jenkins had four children and one grandchild.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Couple found dead at their Marysville home in suspected murder-suicide