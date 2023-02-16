Couple found dead in Panama Park home were killed in murder-suicide, Jacksonville police say

A couple found dead in a Panama Park home were killed in a murder-suicide, according to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigation reports.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, JSO was called to do a welfare check on the man and woman at a home on East 61st Street. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to help open the door.

Police found an eviction notice posted on the door that was dated Jan. 30, 2023. An officer walked around the house and noticed a scent of decomposition, which “became more pungent on the back porch,” the report said.

Upon entering the home, investigators found the man and woman were both in the late stages of decomposition.

The report redacts the name of the man killed and identifies the woman believed to be the shooter as 63-year-old Radara Grover.

“The physical evidence suggested that Grover shot (redacted) in one bedroom of the house, shot the dog, and then shot herself,” the report stated.

The Medical Examiner’s Office would be ruling the case a murder-suicide, the report said.

