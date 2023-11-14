Couple found dead in Salisbury garage, murder-suicide investigation underway

A couple from Salisbury died from gunshot wounds Monday night, and Rowan County officials suspect they died in a murder-suicide.

Deputies said they responded to the 8900 block of Old Concord Road around 6:30 p.m. when a witness called the sheriff’s office, concerned with a domestic dispute.

Joseph Benjamin Zickafoose, 54, was at his residence with his wife, 51-year-old Melissa Kincaid Zickafoose, according to the press release.

The couple went into a detached garage on the property together, but the two did not come out when someone tried to coerce them out.

Officers forced their way into the locked garage where they found both Joseph and Melissa dead from gunshot wounds.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

