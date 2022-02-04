Couple gets married during winter storm

Good Morning America

As new cases of COVID-19 decline across the country for the first time in weeks, the debate over face masks for kids is reaching a fever pitch. More than one dozen states and Washington, D.C., currently require face masks in schools, while other states, like Texas and Virginia, have banned mandates, according to an analysis by Education Week, an education-focused news organization. In Virginia, where Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order allows families to opt their children out of mask requirements at school, at least seven school districts have filed a lawsuit against the order.