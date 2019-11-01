Couple is gifted $30,000 wedding one month after their 'kidney anniversary'

Alyssa Fink and Steven McCoy will be married on Saturday, Nov. 2.

The first thing he did was wish her a “happy kidney anniversary,” Alyssa Fink said.

It was the morning of Oct. 1, and Fink was still snuggled up in bed with their two pit bull mixes, Zeke and Zak. Fink's boyfriend of almost seven years, Steven McCoy, crouched down on the floor beside her and popped the question: “What do you think about spending the rest of your life with me?”

She said yes.

Less than a month after their engagement and less than a week before their wedding, Fink found herself in a Starbucks, sitting in front of her planner, reminiscing.

Fink and McCoy’s $30,000 wedding was 10 days away.

But Fink and her fiancé haven’t spent more than $7,000.

A ‘kidney anniversary' to celebrate the perfect match

Fink has Type 1 diabetes and was sick on and off throughout her college years, when she met McCoy. She had her first kidney and pancreas transplant after they started dating.

While Fink recovered, McCoy drove back and forth between her hospital bed in Cincinnati and his classes at Ohio State.

She said he would spend his nights next to her on those “stupid, awful hospital beds.”

That kidney worked for about a year, but then Fink started to get sick again. She had to ask friends and family members if they would get tested or think about donating.

Without telling her, McCoy went to the doctor to get tested.

“I got a call one day, I was at dialysis, and I got a call and they were like, ‘You have three matches,’” Fink said. “And they told me who they were, and they said Steve. And I said, ‘Wait. My Steve? Like my Steve?’ And they were like ‘Yeah, and he’s actually your best match.’”

The surgery was scheduled for Oct. 1, 2018. McCoy was back to work within a month, but Fink says she is still trying to get back to her full, healthy self again.

With medical bills piling up, the couple thought about eloping – even though Fink always dreamed of a big wedding.

“I called every courthouse around just to even try, and they were like, ‘Sorry, we’re booked the rest of the year,’" Fink said. "And I'm like, ‘I thought this was supposed to be, like, a spontaneous thing. Can't you just show up or something?’ But no."

Cue Kathleen Scarpello, an employee at Wendy's Bridal Cincinnati in Reading, whom Fink has taken to calling her "little angel."

'The village trying to put this together really helped'

Scarpello greeted Fink and her mother when they walked into Wendy's Bridal days after Fink's engagement.

Fink looked at a few dresses, but couldn't find much with a budget of $200. Scarpello's manager took over and asked to hear her engagement story while Fink browsed through bridal gowns.

It was not until Fink left the shop that Scarpello was told, secondhand from her manager, the "kidney anniversary" tale – and suddenly she found herself running out of the store after Fink.

"Everybody deserves to have that special day, whether they have $5 or $5,000," Scarpello said.

Scarpello caught Fink just before she drove away and produced a picture of her wedding gown. She said that she thought Fink and herself were about the same size.