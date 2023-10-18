Couple goes missing from Genesee County, foul play involved: Sheriff

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police are looking for the public's help finding a missing couple believed to be endangered.

Kelly McWhirter, 60, and her husband Steven Higgins, 57 have gone missing under suspicious circumstances for the past few days. Their vehicle also needs to be located, described as a gray 2009 Ford F-150 pickup truck with the Michigan plate 8PBJ46. It has a chrome running board on the side.

"We've been working this high-profile missing person case all day today," said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson. "We need to find these two individuals. They have been missing for several days and we believe that foul play is involved."

Higgins may be clean-shaven now, according to more recent photos. He also has one discolored front teeth.

Swanson says if you see either one of them, call 911 immediately.

"We have active investigators in our county and beyond, looking for them as well as the missing F-150," the sheriff said.



