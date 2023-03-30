Couple going to trial for January standoff with police

Mar. 30—LINESVILLE — A Springboro couple involved in a multiple-hour standoff with Pennsylvania State Police in January will go to trial in Crawford County.

Jason M. Csorba, 44, and Carolyn A. Bayles, 37, both of the 7000 block of Beaver Street, on Wednesday waived their rights to preliminary hearings on their respective charges in connection with the incident.

The standoff began about 5 p.m. Jan. 16 at Bayles' home in Spring Township, about a mile west of Springboro, before ending peacefully nearly six hours later around 10:50.

Bayles, who is free on $20,000 bond, waived her right to a hearing on state police charges of hindering apprehension by harboring or concealing and disorderly conduct.

Csorba waived his right a hearing on a state police charge of flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment. A charge of disorderly conduct was withdrawn by state police on Wednesday.

By waiving their rights to preliminary hearings before Magisterial District Judge Adam Stallard of Linesville, both Csorba and Bayles automatically were held for trial in county court. Their cases now are expected to go on trial during the September term of county criminal court.

According to the arrest affidavit filed in the case, troopers went to the home around 5 p.m. Jan. 16 to arrest Csorba on a warrant from Crawford County Court of Common Pleas. The warrant was for Csorba allegedly failing to appear in county court twice for a separate case from 2022.

The affidavit states Csorba also is facing charges for allegedly firing an arrow and assaulting Bayles at her home on Jan. 10. In investigating that incident, police learned "Csorba made threatening comments such as 'I'm not gonna be taken alive,'" the affidavit said.

Csorba was seen by troopers going into the home, but failed to obey police commands to come out, the affidavit said.

Police continued commands to both Csorba and Bayles "for an extended period of time. Again each failed to obey the request of Pennsylvania State Police," the affidavit said.

Csorba also waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Stallard on state police charges of simple assault and driving without a license in connection with the Jan. 10 incident at Bayles' home. Charges of terroristic threats, harassment and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle were withdrawn Wednesday by police in connection with that incident.

Csorba continues to be held in the Crawford County jail in lieu of a total of $75,000 bond in connection with the two cases.

