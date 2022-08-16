Couple had sex on Ferris wheel in front of teen riders at Cedar Point, Ohio police say

A man and woman were arrested after they were caught having sex on the Ferris wheel at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, police say.

The incident happened on Sunday, Aug. 14, aboard the 145-feet tall Giant Wheel ride. A group of females — two 18-year-olds and two minors — told police officers they saw the couple in a cart above them having sex.

The witnesses saw naked body parts and observed the couple performing the sex act with the woman on her hands and knees in the cart, according to a Sandusky police report.

“They also stated that they could feel the cart shaking and see both the male and female moving back and forth,” the report states. “The group said that the couple knew that they were (being watched) and started laughing and continued their behavior.”

Police said the woman involved in the incident initially told police she had bent over to pick up a cigarette and her partner was helping her.

“(She) might have ‘shaken her (butt)‘ a little for him when she bent over,” the man told officers.

They both denied they were having sex and the man said he didn’t know why the witnesses would have lied, according to the police report. The man told police he did not realize two of the witnesses were kids.

The pair eventually admitted to having sex on the ride, police said.

The couple, both 32 years old, were arrested and charged with public indecency, records show.

Detached roller coaster part strikes woman waiting in line for ride, Ohio park says

Woman says she was kicked out of Six Flags over her shorts. Here’s what the park says

Man climbs Six Flags roller coaster to give water to trapped riders. Now he’s banned