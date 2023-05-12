Couple hide meth inside McGriddle wrappers during traffic stop on I-85, deputies say

A traffic stop on the Georgia-South Carolina state line ended with deputies finding grams of meth hidden inside McDonald’s wrappers.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kala Brown and Jason Mauldin on Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Deputies pulled over the pair in a black Ford Fusion on Interstate 85 near mile marker seven.

The sheriff’s office didn’t say why they pulled Brown and Mauldin for a traffic stop but made a surprising discovery when they searched the car.

TRENDING STORIES:

Deputies found more than 85 grams of methamphetamine wrapped up in sausage McGriddle wrappers.

Brown and Mauldin are both facing meth trafficking charges in South Carolina. No other details about the search were available.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS