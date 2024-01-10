Couple holds pop-up wedding in coffee shop without permission. ‘We need you to pay’

With dozens in attendance, a couple held their wedding inside a chic Indiana coffee shop.

But the Mansion Society, the Indianapolis business where they wedding took place, was unaware of the pending nuptials.

Until they saw a bride walking in.

“Our shock froze us in the moment,” Mansion Society said in a Jan. 2 post on Facebook.

The Dec. 31 wedding happened while the coffee shop was serving other customers. As a full bridal party, along with an officiant and photographers, began piling into the business, the shop said it was unable to disrupt the ceremony.

Mansion Society said it initially thought the guests were there for a wedding at the actual wedding venue next door.

“It’s very common for us to serve a latte before or after the ceremony,” the business said on Facebook. “The wedding guests came in a 15-minute timeline, sat down. We figured they were waiting for their entire group before getting up to order.”

The wedding disrupted the flow of business, as the group of at least 20 patrons stayed to take photos and block pathways for paying customers.

Now Mansion Society is asking the married couple to pay a $500 fee, which is what they typically charge for renting out their business.

“We need you to pay the fee to use a place that you did not previously hire for a wedding ceremony or at least ask if it is okay for it to be held in our facilities,” the shop told the bride in an email shared on Facebook.

The shop said the bride offered to pay $200, but she told the business owner their request for $500 was “unreasonable.”

“Your ‘donation’ doesn’t even meet minimum consumption requirements, our rental fee or a tip to the staff working for having to work an event no one knows would happen free of cost,” Mansion Society told the bride.

