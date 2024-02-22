Couple hopes for ‘quiet weekend’ in Maryland beach town — then learns of lottery win

They were looking forward to a quiet weekend on the Maryland coast, but the trip turned memorable when a couple visiting from Delaware won the lottery.

One of them had a winning ticket she wanted to cash, so the couple looked for a lottery store on the way to dinner and landed on a 7-Eleven, the winner told lottery officials in a Feb. 22 news release.

“I went in with her and she asked if I wanted a ticket,” he said in the news release. “I told her sure, but you pick it out.”

She chose the $5 scratch-off well. They scratched their ticket in the car and found out they had won $50,000.

“I was as shocked as I’ve ever been,” the winner told officials.

His girlfriend thought he was joking, so she confirmed the win on the lottery app, officials said.

“Neither of us could believe that it was a $50,000 winner,” he said. “It was a regular night and then turned into one I’ll never forget.”

The winner works as a heavy equipment operator, officials said. The pair plans to pay off some bills and put a down payment on a new car.

