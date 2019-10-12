Couple hoping to build dream home in Florida learn their land used to be a dump

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. – As Jeff and Abbey Rodamaker began tearing out trees in their newly purchased land near Gulf Breeze to make way for their future dream home, the couple heard an unexpected clinking sound as each tree fell.

The roots had pulled up numerous glass bottles and other trash, such as plastic containers, a propane tank and tires that had been buried a few feet underground. The seemingly endless garbage was hidden by dirt, brush and trees.

As the Rodamakers began digging more around the property, they realized it had once been used as a landfill, with an unknown amount of trash buried across its 6.43 acres.

"I was never able to really establish a bottom," Jeff Rodamaker said, even finding a clear glass bottle with the words "dispose properly" scrawled across it. "Basically seeing it as deep as it was, I gave up because it's past trying to clean up."

'This has got to be wrong': Disabled veteran's home sold at auction over $236 tax bill

The couple said they purchased the land in February for $70,000 with a $323,000 mortgage to construct their dream home on a lot next door to close family friends. For a while, they believed they might be able salvage the property, but health concerns and the cost of mitigation proved too much. Their dream had turned into a nightmare.

"(Someone) could give me 6 acres down the street and that wouldn't matter because we wanted to live next to them," Jeff Rodamaker said. "Those were our best friends so there is no fixing it."

Abbey Rodamaker inspects the trash and garbage that contaminates her property near Gulf Breeze on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. She and her husband bought the six acres of secluded land off of U.S. 98 to build their dream home only to discover it was once used as a landfill. More

The property on Ocean Breeze Lane has been subdivided and exchanged ownership multiple times since the 1970s, when the trash was thought to be placed there. But Abbey Rodamaker said she believed Santa Rosa County had used her property as a landfill while it was still held privately.

Alta Skinner, owner of 13.02 acres in Santa Rosa County until 1978, is linked to the land through a chain of deeds to the Rodamakers. Their parcel appears to have been subdivided into a 6.51-acre parcel in 1978 by Walter and Marie Harris, who purchased Skinner's property that year.

Skinner appeared in minutes from a May 11, 1971, meeting of Santa Rosa's Board of County Commissioners in which she requested the board build a road to her property. In exchange, she agreed to donate the right of way for the road and permit the county to use property owned by her as a "sanitary landfill" at no cost to the county.

"The board assured Mrs. Skinner they would start work on the road within the next few weeks," according to the minutes.

Recycling: 5 recycling myths debunked

Landfills: Here's how to keep your razors from contributing to landfill waste

County staff said records in their Geographic Information System as well as the Planning and Zoning Department don't indicate the property was once used as a landfill. Ron Hixson, the county's environmental manager, said that at that time, there were many small landfills around.

"It specifically was a county (landfill)?" he pondered. "It could have been. It could've also been a privately owned landfill. I have records on county landfills, but if they were a privately owned landfill, probably not."

The Rodamakers said they were not informed of the landfill by either the previous owner or the county.

Jack Lynch, president of the Pensacola Association of Realtors, said that when it comes to purchasing a vacant lot or a home, there are disclosure forms the seller must fill out. But if the seller isn't aware of a previous use such as a landfill, there's nothing for them to disclose.

"The thing that you have to remember is that you can only disclose what you know," Lynch said. "If the person that sold them the property didn’t know that it was a landfill, there would be no way to disclose that information."