Couple indicted on arson charge

Mar. 26—CATLETTSBURG — A Greenup County couple has been indicted in connection with an August 2021 arson.

Branden and Tasha Baldridge, both 35, were indicted this week on one count of first-degree arson and one count of first-degree wanton endangerment.

The Baldridges were directly indicted by a Boyd County grand jury in connection with an Aug. 7, 2021, fire. Since the case was directly presented to the grand jury by the Boyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Office, details in the matter are scant.

The Boyd County Sheriff's Department conducted the investigation into the fire. Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods said a camper was burned on piece of property out in the county in connection with a personal dispute.

"After an extensive investigation by the Boyd County Sheriff's Office, a grand jury concluded there was probable cause to issue charges," Woods said.

If convicted, the Baldridges face between 20 and 50 years in prison on the arson charge and between one and five years in prison on the wanton endangerment charge.

