Couple indicted in fatal Brockton shooting

Two people have been indicted on charges in connection with a fatal shooting in Brockton on March 15.

33-year-old Brendan Fernandes of Brockton and 25-year-old Destiny Fontes Silie of Warwick, Rhode Island were charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Brima Koroma of Boston.

On March 15, Koroma was shot and killed in the area of 401 East Street in Brockton. A blue sedan was seen fleeing the seen.

The Massachusetts State Police Unit assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for Fernandes and Silie.

A day later, on March 16, Virginia State Police stopped the blue sedan in Chesterfield, Virginia and arrested the couple.

Fernandes has been charged with one count of murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Silie was charged on one count of accessory after the fact of murder.

The couple have a status date in Virgina on April 14. Afterwards, they will be arraigned on these charges in Brockton.

