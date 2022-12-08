Couple injured in Atlanta home invasion robbery after woman finds strange man in garage

A man was arrested in a home invasion robbery that left a man and a woman injured Monday night, Atlanta police said.

Police said they responded to reports of a burglary at a home on the 3000 block of Nancy Creek Road in northwest Atlanta. The homeowners told police that a man, later identified as 34-year-old Jesse Snyder, had entered their home and physically assaulted them.

Police said the couple did not know Snyder before the attack.

Police say the woman found Snyder in the family’s garage, who them physically assaulted her and demanded her car keys, police said. When the other homeowner tried to confront Snyder, he was assaulted as well, police say.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Snyder is charged with burglary and breaking and entering. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail.

Both victims sustained injuries during the incident, according to police.

The man was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The extent of the woman’s injuries are unclear.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police say they are continuing to investigate.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: