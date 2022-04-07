Couple injured in shooting accuse NMSP of negligence

Apr. 7—A Chimayó couple injured in one of a series of random shootings on Interstate 25 accuse the state Department of Public Safety and a New Mexico State Police agent of negligence for failing to notify the public about the danger and to properly investigate the 2020 attacks.

Patrick Martinez and Jennifer Lopez Martinez say in a lawsuit filed Monday in state District Court they were traveling to Albuquerque on April 4, 2020, to help their daughter prepare a home for sale when their truck was struck by shotgun fire on I-25 between Santo Domingo and San Felipe pueblos.

A dozen small shotgun pellets were found lodged in Martinez's head and torso, while Lopez Martinez was hit in the earlobe with a single shotgun pellet and inhaled glass particles into her mouth, the complaint says.

The incident left both with lingering mental and physical issues, according to the complaint, which seeks legal costs and damages for the couple's injuries and property.

Representatives for neither state police nor the Department of Public Safety responded to requests for comment on the lawsuit.

There were about 20 reported shootings in the area between January and April 2020, the suit says, adding law enforcement agencies were aware of the incidents but failed to warn interstate drivers.

In an interview Monday, the couple's attorney, Laura Schauer Ives, said it was "beyond negligence" for law enforcement not to warn the public these shootings were occurring "on a busy interstate that many New Mexicans travel every day."

While Ives said no suspect has been arrested in the shooting that wounded her clients, federal court documents indicate state police and the FBI identified Byron Rosetta, 37, of Albuquerque as a likely suspect. Rosetta was charged in an April 5, 2020, shooting on Santo Domingo land in a U.S. District Court case that is pending.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said in a news release April 14, 2020, Rosetta also was suspected of shooting at numerous other drivers on the highway in previous weeks. Records don't show he has been charged in any of the other cases.

There were 15 reports of shootings at vehicles along I-25 between Jan. 3, 2020, and March 9, 2020, prompting state police to meet with local law enforcement agencies about the issue. State police Agent Charles Volk, named as a defendant in the suit, took the lead in the investigation, the lawsuit says.

It accuses Volk of bungling the investigation and failing to notify the public.

"Where, as here, the danger was caused by a person who was randomly shooting at drivers within a limited geographical area, NMSP should have provided information to the public that would have allowed people to minimize their risk of harm by either choosing not to make certain trips or by taking an alternative route," the complaint says.

Had the Chimayó couple known the danger, it adds, they would have taken another route.