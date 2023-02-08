Couple jailed for pulling gun, impeding school bus

Feb. 8—A Glynn County man and woman are facing felony charges after brandishing a gun and standing in front of a school bus carrying roughly 20 elementary aged children, the Glynn County Schools Police chief said Tuesday.

Samantha Lynn Connelly, 23, was allegedly angry over an ongoing complaint with the school bus driver about where the bus stopped to pick up her child, said schools police chief Rod Ellis. Connelly wanted the bus to stop in front of her house to pick up her child instead of down the road at the community bus stop in the area of Canal Road and Glass Circle, he said.

The driver had explained to Connelly previously that children must be picked up at the designated bus stop, Ellis said.

As Connelly was standing in front of the bus, stopping it from continuing down the road, her boyfriend, Tarrell LaShawn Nelson, 20, then approached the bus with a gun in his waistband, Ellis said.

Carrying the weapon in his waistband is not a crime in normal circumstances in Georgia, Ellis said. When the driver declined to engage in conversation with Nelson, he allegedly pulled the gun from his waistband and stared down the bus driver, breaking the law, Ellis said.

Because Nelson is a convicted felon, it was unlawful for him to carry a gun, Ellis said.

"The gun wasn't fired," he said. "He didn't point the gun at the bus and no children were injured."

The driver had called for assistance during the incident. Shortly after Nelson allegedly pulled the weapon, he and Connelly backed away and the bus was able to continue on its route.

School resource officers caught up with the bus after the incident and escorted it through the rest of its route on Monday and Tuesday mornings.

"After reviewing video and reviewing statements, we served warrants with the (Glynn County) Sheriff's Office and they assisted us in making arrests," Ellis said. "We had to make sure we had the right people and all the facts to make an arrest."

Story continues

Connelly is charged with making terroristic threats, making false statements and disruption of a public school.

Nelson is charged with two counts of making terroristic threats, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and disruption of a public school bus, which is a high and aggravated misdemeanor.

Ellis said the incident is the perfect example of an inappropriate way to make complaints about something dealing with school transportation. If people have issues with a bus stop, route, or anything dealing with school-related transportation, they should civilly take it up through the appropriate avenues at the transportation department.

"I just don't know on what plane those actions are acceptable," Ellis said.

Ellis said families of the children on the bus were notified of the incident and that SROs are serious about the safety of all children on Glynn County school buses.