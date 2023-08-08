Couple in the Keys are in custody, linked to Jan. 6 attacks. Read documents for yourself

David Goodhue
A Florida Keys couple in custody face charges related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in Washington:

Bryan Roger Bishop, 51, is accused of spraying a chemical irritant in the face of two Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department officers who were trying to contain the riot, according to court documents released Monday.

Tonya Bishop, 47, is accused of trespassing in the Capitol and faces charges of entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in the Capitol and parading “and demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.”

The FBI said two people were arrested in the Keys Monday night in connection with the attacks.

Here are the criminal complaints for each of them: