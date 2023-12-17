Couple killed in plane crash that originated from Jacksonville: Here's what we know about them.

A San Diego couple killed when their small private plane crashed in West Texas after taking off from Jacksonville were real estate professionals associated with a company that had ties to two local luxury apartment complexes.

Gregg C. Seaman, 65, and his 48-year-old wife, Courtney Koranda Seaman, were identified as the victims by the National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the crash.

The couple died when their single-engine 1997 Pilatus PC-12 airplane went down shortly after 12:30 p.m. Thursday on a ranch near Christoval, which is south of San Angelo, Sgt. Justin Baker of the Texas Department of Public Safety told reporters following the crash.

The plane had taken off that morning from Jacksonville Executive at Craig Airport.

A conversation between the pilot on board and air traffic control minutes before the crash indicates the pilot was planning to land at San Angelo Regional Airport but overshot the runway, reported First Coast News, the Times-Union's news partner.

The plane's registered owner is Timeless USA LLC of Wilmington, Del., according to Federal Aviation Administration records. Flight Aware identified it as a fixed-wing aircraft with a turbo engine and 12 seats.

Information wasn't available immediately identifying who was flying the aircraft at the time.

Who were Gregg and Courtney Seaman?

Gregg Seaman was president and CEO of Viewpoint Equities Inc. headquartered in San Diego. The company specializes in commercial and residential investment properties such as apartments, offices, retail properties, mixed-use and land development, according to its business profile.

Courtney Seaman was a real estate agent with Compass handling upscale residential properties, the company website and social media showed.

The couple's public social media pages indicated both were pilots.

Photos and video posted May 12 on Courtney Seaman's Facebook page showed her flying a small plane in Fort Lauderdale possibly during a flying lesson. The plane has a different identification number from the one that crashed, the photos show.

The caption on the post reads: "When fear is knocking on your door — answer it and you will find no one is there."

Information wasn't immediately available about why the couple had been in Jacksonville.

What were Gregg and Courtney Seaman's ties to Jacksonville

Viewpoint Equities Inc. is affiliated with two luxury apartment complexes in the city, state and Duval County records show.

Gregg Seaman is listed on Florida corporation records as manager for Harbortown Jax LLC and SUR Jax LLC, which have the same Pompano Beach address on Duval County property appraiser records.

Harbortown Jax LLC owns The Views at Harbortown, 14030 Atlantic Blvd. in the Intracoastal West area. SUR Jax LLC owns SUR Southside Quarter Apartments, 7385 Park Village Drive in the Deerwood area, according to the property records.

Viewpoint Equities Inc. also is identified in real estate listings as managing both apartment communities.

Frequent flyers

First Coast News reported that flight records for the downed plan showed that since August, it had flown more than a dozen times.

It was seen frequently taking off from San Diego's Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport and landing in Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Wyoming and Florida for a few days before returning to San Diego.

On Oct. 21 the plane flew from San Diego and landed in Fort Lauderdale. Since then, it's taken numerous trips back and forth between Fort Lauderdale and Jacksonville. Its latest trip was taken from Fort Lauderdale to Jacksonville on Dec. 13 before it flew out of state Thursday, according to First Coast News.

Air traffic control: 'We got a problem!'

A husband and wife advised traffic control their small private plane had overshot its destination and there was a problem Thursdasy before they crashed near San Angelo, Texas, on their flight from Executive Jacksonville at Craig Airport.

A recording of the pilot's final transmission to air traffic control shows him saying, "We got a problem!"

Less than four minutes later, the air traffic controller can be heard talking to another controller, asking for help locating the plane. "Just had an aircraft that possibly went down," he said. The plane appears to have missed the runway at its destination in San Angelo.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

