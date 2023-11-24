Couple killed in U.S-Canada border crash identified

Law enforcement secure the roadway leading to the Rainbow Bridge after a vehicle exploded at the Niagara Falls International Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the United States and Canada in Niagara Falls, N.Y., on Wednesday. Photo by Pat Cray/EPA-EFE

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The victims of a fiery crash on the Rainbow Bridge connecting the United States and Canada have been identified as a married couple from Grand Island, N.Y., on Friday.

The Niagara Falls, N.Y., Police Department has identified the victims as Kurt P. Villani and Monica Villani, both 53. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The crash occurred Wednesday when the Villanis' vehicle, traveling at a high rate of speed, ran into a concrete barrier on the U.S. side of the border. It was launched airborne and burst into flames when it crashed down. One U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent sustained minor injuries.

The incident caused a temporary shutdown of at least four bridges at the border over concerns that the explosion could have been terror related, but the FBI ruled out any link to terrorism later Wednesday.

"Due to the complexity of the incident, the investigation will take some time to complete," the police department said.