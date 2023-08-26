Couple killed, woman wounded, when groping in Bronx apartment building ends in bloody knife attack: NYPD

A couple was killed and a 33-year-old woman was wounded when a groping inside a Bronx apartment building ended in a bloody knife attack, cops said Saturday.

Cops called to the Rochambeau Ave. building near E. 206th St. in Norwood about 10:15 p.m. Friday found two women outside bleeding from vicious knife strikes, cops said.

One woman, 29, had been stabbed in the chest. The second woman, 33, had a deep cut to her arm and wrist.

The panicked women told police that the 29-year-old’s boyfriend was still inside an eigth floor apartment where the violence unfolded.

Cops racing up to the apartment found the man, 45, dead from multiple stab wounds.

The stabber had run off.

EMS rushed the two women to St. Barnabas Hospital, where the younger woman died of her wounds.

The surviving victim told police that she and the couple were visiting the apartment building when the resident confronted them on a stairwell and groped the 29-year-old woman, sparking an argument.

The three chased the man back to his eighth floor apartment, where the suspect pulled a knife and attacked, cops were told.

During the fight, the tenant stabbed the 29-year-old woman in the chest and slashed the older woman in the wrist.

The two women ran out of the apartment, looking for help, as the 45-year-old man was fatally stabbed fending the suspect off, cops said.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the three victims had visited the building. The dead victims were both Bronx residents, police said.

Their names were not immediately disclosed as cops track down family members.

Cops identified the man responsible for the attack early Saturday. He’s not a tenant of the building, but has been known to stay at the apartment from time to time, a police source with knowledge of the attack said.

No arrests have been made.